MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — There is a bold effort underway to try and restore a Twin Cities neighborhood that was demolished 60 years ago.

A stroll through St. Paul’s Rondo Commemorative Plaza is a walk down memory lane for Rondo neighborhood native Marvin Anderson.

“From the dress-up, to the bowling, to the football team, to the drum and bugle corps, to the schools, to the church. All of the people that you see here were born and raised in Rondo, and it had a really incredible sense of accomplishment,” Anderson said.

The Rondo neighborhood, which was seen as the epicenter of the Twin Cities’ Black community, was in its prime in the 1950s. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was one of its visitors.

“He used to come here and preach a couple of times at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church out on Snelling [Avenue],” Anderson said.

But the glory days turned into heartbreaking days when the state began expanding Interstate 94 right through the neighborhood, beginning in the late 50s. Three hundred businesses were leveled, and 61% of residents were displaced.

“Putting a freeway though a community, a person wakes up and that person has lost their sense of the world,” Anderson said. “Their ecosystem has been destroyed. We call it ‘root shock.’”

He has launched an effort to plant new roots in the area. It’s called ReConnect Rondo. Keith Baker is in charge.

“This poses an opportunity to uplift, and to be a vehicle for a better life for people,” Baker said.

The plan is to build a land bridge that would cap Interstate 94 for several blocks, offering green space, cultural retail and food opportunities, and health resources.

“Literally and figuratively trying to connect the community, not only by a physically structure, but also really the spirit, lifting up the spirit of the community and hopefulness into the future.”

Baker says the project is wide-reaching.

“I would probably say this is not just about Rondo. This is about the state of Minnesota,” Baker said. “Minnesota has an opportunity to shine.”

Organizers are asking legislators for money and support from corporate sponsors and private donors. They say they need more support to make this happen. The next step would be for a legislator to sponsor and draft a bill. Click here for more information on the ReConnect Rondo project.