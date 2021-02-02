MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Over a three-day period last week, authorities from three agencies collaborated to arrest nearly 50 people in connection with a string of carjackings and robberies in south Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, 46 people were arrested between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28. Authorities recovered 15 firearms and 12 stolen vehicles during the operation.
The department worked with deputies from the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office and utilized air support from the Minnesota State Patrol to target the suspects.
Thirty-seven of the arrests were felony level and include probable cause charges of “carjacking, drugs and weapons violations, auto theft and fleeing police,” MPD said. Police said many of those 37 were arrested for multiple felonies.
In 2020, Minneapolis had 405 carjackings. Police said that’s a 301% increase over 2019.
Last week, WCCO reported eight carjackings in a 48-hour period in the city.
A similar crackdown in December yielded 41 arrests, though some of those arrested were released without charges.
