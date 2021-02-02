MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Workers and customers were evacuated from the Walmart in Inver Grove Heights Tuesday night due to a suspicious item found in the store.
Police were notified about the item just before 7:30 p.m., and the St. Paul Police Department Bomb Squad was called in to investigate. The squad gave the all-clear about three hours later after disposing of the item, which was determined to not be a threat.
The store was closed for the rest of Tuesday evening, and will reopen Wednesday at 7 a.m.
