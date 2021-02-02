CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Local TV, Sauk Rapids News, Sauk Rapids Police

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota woman says her doorbell camera caught a man aggressively trying to break into her home while her family was asleep.

(credit: Submitted)

The Sauk Rapids homeowner says it happened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday. Footage first shows the man trying to open the door normally. He then repeatedly kicks the door before giving up and walking away.

The woman says at some point the man rummaged through their truck, but didn’t take anything. Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Sauk Rapids police.