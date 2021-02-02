MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Nisswa man died Monday night after losing control of his pickup truck and hitting a tree.
According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m.
Deputies responded to a vehicle off the road near County Road 18 and Wedgewood Road in Lake Edward Township. The sheriff’s office said the 29-year-old driver was going east on County Road 18 when he lost control and hit a tree.
The man was declared dead at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.
