MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Nisswa man died Monday night after losing control of his pickup truck and hitting a tree.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened around 9:30 p.m.

Deputies responded to a vehicle off the road near County Road 18 and Wedgewood Road in Lake Edward Township. The sheriff’s office said the 29-year-old driver was going east on County Road 18 when he lost control and hit a tree.

The man was declared dead at the scene, and the crash is under investigation.