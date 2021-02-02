MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A death investigation has been updated to a homicide investigation after a man was found dead in a snowbank on the side of the road in Inver Grove Heights.
Officers responded to the 1300 block of 60th Street West around 8 a.m. Monday on a report of a “suspicious incident,” the Inver Grove Heights Police Department said.
They found the man unresponsive and he was declared dead at the scene. The road was closed Monday morning as police investigated.
Police later confirmed that the death investigation was updated to a homicide investigation.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is also investigating. Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call 651-450-2530.
The victim’s identity and cause of death will be released later by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
