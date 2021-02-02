CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:House Fire, Local TV, Minneapolis Fire Department, Minneapolis News

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis firefighters rescued three people from a house fire late Tuesday night in the Jordan neighborhood.

The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were called to the residence on the 1700 block of 26th Avenue North just before 11 p.m., where a fire had broken out in a second-floor bedroom. Firefighters pulled two people out of that room before they found a third person in another part of the house. The residents were treated by paramedics at the scene.

The fire was under control within about 20 minutes. MFD says the cause is under investigation.