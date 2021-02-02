MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Valentine’s Day is typically one of the busiest days of the year for Minnesota restaurants, but COVID-19 and occupancy restrictions will change that for 2021.

While Minnesota restaurants are open to indoor dining at 50% occupancy, many are offering meal-kits and virtual experiences to serve customers who would rather stay home.

If you are a restaurant offering an experience or kit and wish to be on this list, please email DeRushaEats@gmail.com

Dine-In

Ambi Wine Bar

Fondue special and 1/2 off select bottles. Hours on Feb. 14 are 3 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Amore Uptown

4-course prix-fixe menu Friday 2/12, Saturday 2/13 & Sunday 2/14 for $100 per couple. Menu includes a bottle of wine, salad, appetizer, entree & dessert. Full menu and reservations.

Axel’s, Roseville

Valentine’s Menu on February 12th, 13th, 14th from 3 – 8:45 PM. Popover, salad, choice of ribeye, chicken breast, squash ravioli, or surf ‘n’ turf, as well as two sides. Reservations can be made by calling 651-636-4567 or through Open Table.

Borough

(Feb 13 & 14)

Five-course prix fixe menu, $95 per person.

Dual Citizen Brewing and Union Hmong Kitchen

Five-course dinner and beer pairing. Tickets are $100 per couple. Deal includes dinner for two, two beer pairing flights, two 16oz Beers, tax and gratuity.

Fhima’s

Four course, luxury meal for two, including meal and tantric spiced drinks and wine/sparkling pairings for $285. Lobster tail, poulet mole, Wagyu beef wellington for two, layered chocolate cake dessert.

Foodsmith Pub, West St. Paul

Three course dine-in Saturday, February 13. $45/per person. Choose between three appetizers, Maine Scallops, Beef short ribs or portabella mushroom ravioli, and pick your dessert between bourbon and milk stout fruit crumble, chocolate mousse or Brandy Alexander. Call to reserve a table 651-330-0896 4pm – 8pm.

The Grocer’s Table

Date night for lovebirds, $125 for two. Choice of beet, carrot and ginger soup or blood orange and sheep milk cheese romanie salad, choice of beef short ribs or ora king salmon and two red velvet cupcakes. For reservations for Saturday and Sunday evening, call the market at 612-466-6100. You can order la carte options “for the lonely.”

Hotel Alma

Dinner in private dining rooms for groups of 2-10 guests available Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Each space features high ceilings, large built in bookshelves and exposed brick. Tables will be set with linens, flowers and candles. You can view current menus here. There is a $500 food and beverage minimum before taxes. Reservations are limited to two households.



Kendall’s Tavern & Chop House

$46/person

Soup or Salad; Choice of: petite filet mignon oscar, 2 lobster tails, or 1 filet and 1 lobster tail. Choice of creme brulee, turtle cheesecake or chocolate molten lava cake.

Manger

Valentine’s night dinner for two for $150. Includes seafood platter, wagyu tomahawk steak for two, Devil’s Cake chocolate dessert for two. Call for reservations: 651-324-9313.

Marna’s Eatery, Robbinsdale

Open for Valentine’s Brunch 11am-3pm. Make reservations now.

Mason Jar

Four course dinner for two for $85. Pick a starter, soup or salad, choose between filet mignon, seabass, burrata ravioli or chicken marsala, and dessert (chocolate cake, bread pudding or creme brulee).

McCormick & Schmick’s

Three-course prix-fixe menu for $50/person for dine-in or to-go from Feb. 12-14. Meal includes soup or salad, choice of twin four-ounce lobster tails or 10-ounce New York Strip and four-ounce lobster tail, plus choice of cheesecake, silk pie or creme brulee.

Mill Valley Kitchen

(Feb. 12-14)

Three-course dinner for $100 per couple. Available for dine in or take out. First course: fig and Pomegranate salad or lobster bisque; second course: rack of lamb or striped bass; third course: chocolate chili panna cotta. Dine-in reservations have a $20 day-of cancellation fee. Due to our limited capacity, a 60-90 minute reservation time limit will be strictly enforced.

Monello

Eight-course chef’s tasting menu, $105 per person.

Wine pairings are also available to add curated by sommelier Alex White. Pastry Chef Arash Pashaei is baking a little bag of treats to take home.

Nicollet Island Inn

Four-course meal Sunday, Feb. 14 for $100 per guest. Burrata cheese and heirloom tomatoes salad plus choice of lobster tail, wagyu New York steak topped with foie gras or house made gnocchi, plus a heart-shaped brownie cake for two.

The Oceanaire

Three-course, prix-fixe menu for $85 per person. Dishes include jumbo shrimp cocktail, lobster bisque, filet mignon “a la oscar” and New York style cheesecake. Signature drink: The Cupid’s Kiss (a blend of Moscato d’ Asti, Cointreau orange liqueur, raspberry puree and lemon juice with a kiss of Disaronno amaretto for $16.

Parlour St. Paul

(Feb 13 & 14)

Four-courses plus your choice of a bottle of Il Sandi Prosecco or two specialty house cocktails. $80/per person. Beet Salad with butter lettuce, feta, toasted almonds, roasted beets and beet vinaigrette, braised short ribs with demi, mustard seed and mushrooms, smashed fingerling potatoes with creme fraiche, thyme and butter, and Strawberry shortcake, macerated strawberries, and chantilly. Comes complete with ingredients and instructions.

Rainforest Café

(Feb. 12 – 14)

Rainforest Café’s three-course prix-fixe menu is $65 per couple and features dishes including corn chowder, paradise house salad, pasta, aloha salmon and shrimp, key lime pie and tribal cheesecake.

Rand Tower In-Room Dining Escape

Private dining experiences inside transformer Rand Tower Hotel rooms accommodating guest parties ranging from two to six. Wine and dine your significant other over an 8 course meal on a romantic night out over candlelit conversation and fabulous foods. The In-Room Dining Escape offers guests and locals alike the opportunity to experience Chef Vyskocil’s craft in VIP style. $200 per person + applicable taxes and fees. $75 Guest Room Rental Fee. 3 Hour Private Room. Reservations available February 12-14th.

Stockyards Tavern & Chophouse, South St. Paul

Prix-fixe menu with choice of starter, entree and dessert for $40-$45. Filet oscar, twin lobster tail, or filet & lobster, along with soup or salad. Or takeout a steak meal kit with 4 filet mignon ($70) or 4 prime sirloin ($50). Call 651-350-7743 to order.

Tavern at Greenhaven

$50/person on Feb 12-13 surf and turf: filet mignon + lobster tail served with soup or salad, choice of potato and vegetable. Includes cheesecake or chocolate torte dessert.

Tilia/St. Genevieve

Special six-course tasting menu. Meal includes Denver Sole and Lamb Loin, plus cheese and dessert. Price: $125 plus applicable tax and service fees. To reserve:

Vann

(Feb. 11-14)

Four-course Valentine’s Day dinners for $165 per couple. Brioche with black truffle and egg yolk mousse, salsify potage with abalone and shimeji mushroom, choice of poached sturgeon or roasted pork loin, and a chocolate ganache dessert.

Meal Kits/Take Out/Virtual Experiences

A’Britin Catering Valentine’s Meals

Pick-up Valentine’s meals for 2 for 59.99 or a meal for 4 for 99.99. The meals consist of 6 oz filets with a brandy tarragon sauce, shrimp cocktail, smoked gouda mashed potatoes, and bacon brussel sprouts. Order the “world-famous” Mac and cheese as a side! Also partnering with a local florist so you can get flowers, food, beer, and wine in a one stop shop.

Baker’s Field Flour & Bread

Chocolate cherry bread: blurs the lines between cake, brownie, and bread. Six-packs of cookies: chocolate rye, ginger, malted java, and chocolate chip.

Brasa

Take home packages for two for $45. Half rotisserie chicken, green sauce and creole sauce, gumbo rice with rock shrimp, okra, and andouille sausage, mixed greens salad, chocolate pudding and two chocolate chip cookies.

Borough

Valentine’s dinner kit, three-courses, $65 per person. First course: tart — foie gras, chicken liver mousse, mushroom, crème fraîche. Second course: lamb — sunchoke, garlic, olive. Third course: pistachio – white Fig, vanilla, rose.

Boys and Girls Club

Cooking with the Clubs will feature popular local chefs, mixologists, breweries, and sommeliers. Attendees will choose from a selection of cocktail, wine pairing, and meal options then will receive a video and ingredient list to prepare the meals at home throughout the month of February. The event will also include: One live (virtual) program on February 12 at 6pm featuring an appetizer cooking class by Miss Minnesota 2019, Kathryn Kueppers!

Chowgirls Catering

Share the love with Dinner for 2. Choose from Salmon ($120) with Mustard Cream and Pink Pepper, Short Ribs ($120) with Pomegranate Glaze, or for vegans and vegetarians, Stuffed Portobello Mushrooms ($95) with Carrot Puree. Includes a fresh baguette with our amazing herbed butter, our Grown-Up Green Goddess salad, and Chef Ari’s fabulous braised collard greens. Also offering dessert boxes, gift baskets and cocktail kits.

Chowgirls Virtual Wine Pairing Event

$135/couple, $80 for individual size. Sommelier Angie Heitz selected three wines to pair with Chowgirls Cheese & Charcuterie Box for a Zoom event Valentine’s Day at 4 pm. Angie and Chowgirls founders Heidi Andermack and Amy Brown will walk you through the pairing experience, tasting great wines with local cheeses and meats and other Chowgirls favorites. A portion of the sales from our virtual event will go to Minnesota Central Kitchen. Cheese box includes Shepherd’s Farm Big Woods Blue, Bent River Camembert, and Jeff’s Select Cave-aged Gouda, Table Meat’s “Chet” salami, Molinari Coppa, and LaQuercia prosciutto with our Southern Spiced Pecans, Rosemary, Lemon & Maple Cashews, Cherry-Rosemary Marmalade, House-Made Citrus Jam, Mushroom Pate, Bare Honey, flatbread crackers, dried fruit, and fresh herb garnish. Price includes Cheese & Charcuterie and link for Zoom event. Wine sold separately at Central Avenue Liquors for $50.

Coimatan Ultimate Valentine’s At-Home Experience with Chef Mike Rasmussen + Cocktail Expert Jason Suss

$195 for a Valentine’s meal for two, cocktail kit and virtual cocktail class, all to enjoy at home. Seared filet, roasted fingerling potatoes, asparagus, poached shrimp, along with lessons in making pomegranate ginger martinis and a Cupid’s Old Fashioned. Desserts include flourless chocolate cake with chocolate ganache, strawberry ice cream and vanilla crème anglaise. Plus Petit Fours from Magnifique Macarons in two flavors, Ginger & Pear and Vanilla & Cinnamon. All ingredients needed for the meal (except the vodka and whiskey for the cocktails) will be provided in your kit. Tickets for this event are very limited to ensure that the interactive virtual component does not get too crowded and everyone gets personalized instruction. Proceeds from this ticket will also be shared with Appetite For Change, a local nonprofit using food as a tool to build health, wealth, and social change in North Minneapolis.

Constantine Cocktail Class

(Feb. 13)

Time: 1-3 p.m. Cost: $85. Sip on cocktails made by the pros and take home ideas for your next party. Enjoy and learn to make six half-sized cocktails inspired by the sweetness of the Caribbean, snack on your Constantine favorites, and leave with first hand knowledge from our bar manager, Gabriel.

Create Catering Automat

Pick up Feb. 12 3-6 p.m. Order by Feb. 9. Dinner serves two for $75. Includes wedge salad, short rib “wellington” topped with oxtail and sweet onion/ wrapped in puff pastry; potato puree; baby green top carrot with a dessert trio of chocolate pot de creme, frangipane-berry tartlet and red velvet cpcake.

D’Amico Catering

Part of D’Amico’s current at home travel series, this menu is inspired by the flavors of France. Each meal kit feeds two people with the same starter, entrée and dessert. An alternative meal option can be ordered to feed a family or hold onto for enjoying the following day. The Valentine’s Day weekend menu – $80: mixed greens with berries and balsamic vinaigrette; seared chicken breast with roasted carrots, potato puree and lemon cream sauce; blackberry crepe cake with cassis syrup -or- leek and asparagus salad with a mimosa vinaigrette; beef bourguignon with baby carrots, pearl onions and egg noodles; blackberry crepe cake with cassis syrup. Wine pairing add-on is also available, along with a box of handmade bonbons created by Executive Pastry Chef Leah Henderson. This artisan box includes flavors such as chocolate chip cookie butter, white chocolate salted caramel, milk chocolate raspberry red wine and dark chocolate orange blossom honey.

Davanni’s

Feb. 12-14

Customers can custom-order a medium thin crust pizza of their choice and request the heart-shaped pizza option. Available for takeout, curbside, delivery, and dine-in.

Estelle Brunch for 2

$59 takeout meal for 2 Includes: – Tortilla Espanola – roasted red bell pepper, potato, feta, manchego cheese, almond romesco – Patatas Bravas – crispy baby red potatoes, spicy tomato sauce, Duke’s mayo, – Spinach Salad – pickled fennel, orange, feta, smoked almonds, cava vinaigrette – Pork belly “Ham” – house-cured and slow cooked – Orange Ricotta Zeppole – cream cheese frosting – Mimosa Kit – Don Arturo cava, fresh orange juice (substitute non-alcoholic sparkling wine for no charge upon request).

Fhima’s

Valentine’s take-out: four-course, luxury meal for two.

Foodsmith

The Valentine’s Gift Box costs $50 and features two bottles of sparkling wine from Francois Montand, ingredients to make the FoodSmith Kir Royale cocktail, and five hand-made assorted chocolate truffles from Birnn Truffles of Vermont. Each box will contain at least one coffee truffle, one raspberry truffle, one champagne truffle, and one milk chocolate truffle plus one additional flavor truffle.

Holman’s Table, St. Paul

4 course Valentine’s Dinner at Home, Feeds 2 for $140. Pheasant Rosemary Pâté, Lobster Bisque, Choose Two Entrees from Beef Wellington or Salmon with Crawfish Relish, Asparagus & Tri-Colored Potatoes, Honey Panna Cotta with Chocolate Dipped Strawberries.

Honey & Mackie’s Valentine’s Day Sampler Box

$29.75 for a dozen flavor samples. Each sample is 5.5 ounces, so this totals more than four pints of ice cream. Some flavors include: caramel brownie stout with Utepils Stout, Cupid’s cookies, Velvet Oreo, lemon lavender, fireball cinnamon and chocolate, strawberry cheesecake, white chocolate raspberry.

Kendall’s Tavern & Chophouse

Butcher Box: Choice of twp pork chops ($70), filets ($80) or ribeyes ($90), served with caesar salad, mashed potatoes, asparagus and mini chocolate bundt cakes. Add on a craft cocktail kit! Choose from Valentine’s strawberry bellinis, peach bellinis or mimosas.

Mad Hatter Restaurant & Tea House

Takeout Valentine’s Day specials and tea.

Mason Jar

Heat-and-serve four course surf and turf for two. Pick up all weekend, $150. Crab and spinach dip, salad or soup, two of each (filet mignon, crab-stuffed lobster tail, twice-baked potato, baby vegetable bundle, dinner rolls) plus chocolate cheesecake tart dessert.

Milkjam Creamery

(Feb. 13-14)

DIY Valentine’s Sundae Kit for $38, includes one pint of ‘I ❤ You’ (white chocolate with raspberry rose jam), one pint of ‘XOXO’ (dark chocolate with hazelnut chocolate waffle cones, chocolate-marshmallow bar), passion fruit caramel sauce, berry lychee sauce, homemade rose and salted caramel brittle, ‘chocolate covered everything’, all the tools you’ll need for a sweet ending to your day.

Monello

Valentine’s Day take away kit, three-courses, $75 per person. Salad: poached lobster with bitter green salad, winter citrus and grapefruit beurre blanc. Entree: signature house made torchio pasta with braised rabbit, swiss chard, artichokes and herbed crème fraiche. Dessert: raspberry tart for two.

Muddy Paws Cheesecake

Conversation heart-shaped cheesecakes. 4” heart New York Cheesecake in pastel colors: size 1.25″ ($8 or $12). 4″ hearts (Chocolate, Oreo, Raspberry, Key Lime, Baileys, New York or Turtle) $10 (serves 2) 2″ hearts: Box of Assorted Flavors. Flavors included: Key Lime, New York, Chocolate Decadence, Raspberry, Turtle and Lemon Drop. No substitutions but if nut allergy, we can omit pecans on the turtle. $15 9″ hearts: Available in any traditional flavors. $39. Taking delivery orders through Feb 11. Some flavors on stock at storefront through Feb 16.

Order/Questions: yummy@muddypawscheesecake.com

Open Extended hours: 2/13 & 2/14 – 9AM – 6PM

Parlour St. Paul

(Fed. 12-14)

Valentine’s Day four-course carry out meal kit for two for $65. Beet Salad with butter lettuce, feta, toasted almonds, roasted beets and beet vinaigrette, braised short ribs with demi, mustard seed and mushrooms, smashed fingerling potatoes with creme fraiche, thyme and butter, and Strawberry shortcake, macerated strawberries, and chantilly.Comes complete with ingredients and instructions.

Petite Leon

Valentine’s Take and Bake for two: $125 per ticket + tax and fees. Bermuda onion dip with caviar and crunchy potato chips, bitter green salad with citrus vinaigrette, avocado & queso fresco, wood fired lamb shoulder in mole poblano, with sesame seeds, tortillas by Nixta, wood roasted vegetables with herbed chile butter and chocolate mousse layer cake from Patisserie 46.

P.S. Steak

Valentine’s dinner for two meal kit for $170, plus taxes and service charges. The meal includes six canapes each of deviled egg with caviar and chives, goat cheese tartlet with Calabrian pepper jam. Lobster gnocchi with mushrooms, pickled greens and cave aged gruyere, 10-ounce prime filet mignon with swiss chard, foie gras terrine and chocolate torte with hazelnuts and strawberry coulis dessert.

Restaurant Alma

Dinner for Two, Available for take away Friday-Sunday. $80 per person. Vegetarian menu $46 per person, Pick up 4:30-8:00pm Includes 4 courses: Belgian endive, golden beet and pear salad; roasted broccolini; ricotta gnocchi and lobster, and dessert of brown sugar Paris brest.



Saint Dinette

$60 for two people, prepared fresh (NOT a take & make meal). Includes Meats & Cheeses (saint andre, roquefort, white ham, country pate, quince paste, crackers) plus choose an entree for two between Lumache pasta with escargot or Brochettes skirt steak with vadouvan and eggplant. Pick grilled carrots or cauliflower, and Chocolate marjolaine or pot de cheesecake for dessert.

Tattersall Distilling

(Feb. 11-13 & Feb 18-20)

Special curbside cocktail. Price is $20 plus spirits. Strawberry Honey Crush, made with strawberry, honey, lemon, ginger and spice. Pairs well with vodka, whiskey or champagne.

Tilia/St. Genevieve

Special six-course tasting menu. Meal includes Denver Sole and Lamb Loin, plus cheese and dessert. Price: $125 plus applicable tax and service fees. To-go meal includes par-baked courses and instructions.

Union Hmong Kitchen

Heat-it-yourself surf and turf meal for 2 for $165. Smoked Trout and 12 oz. New York strip steak with khao soi red curry noodle soup, sides of potluck salad, string beans with oyster sauce, glazed carrots, sticky rice and Thai tea pavlova dessert. Includes strawberry passionfruit “night”mosa. Order by Feb. 10, pickup Feb 12-14.

Valerie’s French Kitchen, Edina

Takeout dinner for two for $135. Appetizer of leeks and smoked salmon samosa (2 per person) in a buckwheat galette from Oh Crêpe! Served on a bed of arugula with a Dijon vinaigrette (gluten free). Lamb Stew a la Provençale with fingerling potatoes, and dessert of chocolate molten cakes with Vanilla “Creme Anglaise”, also gluten free. Comes with two Para Tapas cocktail napkins from Tissages Moutet France, personally sourced for Valérie’s French Kitchen collection.

Vesuvio’s / MN Catering

Meat Lovers: two prime New York steaks, eight tiger shrimp, mashed potatoes and asparagus for $150. Pasta Lovers: choose cheese ravioli, beef lasagna or spinach lasagna for $50. Call 763-478-3619 to reserve.

Wrecktangle Pizza

9″ x 11″ Take-N-bake prime rib pizza with a creamed spinach sauce, prime rib, chicken glacé and gold for $30. Add side pieces for $50: Bacon wave asparagus, truffle pomme puree with chive, poached seafood (lobster, crab, shrimp) with herbed butter. Super fancy addition for $100 of sturgeon and trout caviar with your very own mother of pearl caviar spoon, chocolate covered strawberries and a house made thyme and lemon candle.