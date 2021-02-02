MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The woman who died after a recreational vehicle fire on Sunday morning in Minneapolis has been identified as Akiea Deshay Green.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. behind a business at 1127 West Broadway Ave., in the city’s Near North neighborhood.
When crews arrived, they quickly knocked down the flames and searched the vehicle. Inside, they found Green’s body. She was 18 years old.
This is death marks the second fire fatality in Minneapolis this year.
