MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Sun Country Airlines announced Tuesday that it is expanding shuttle service to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport from five more cities in greater Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
The Minneapolis-based airline says it is partnering with Landline, another Minnesota company, to offer travelers “door-to-door service and seamless connections” from Brainerd, Rochester, St. Cloud, Lacrosse, Wisconsin, and Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The service currently offers rides from Duluth and Mankato to the Twin Cities airport.
How does it work? Travelers will be able to select rides from Landline’s private shuttle service, Landline Select, when booking online through Sun Country. The Landline vehicles will pick them up at their home or local airport and bring them to MSP.
Travelers are able to check luggage through Landline, and it’ll go directly to their flight once they reach MSP. The Landline Select vehicles seat up to four people, and amenities include free Wi-Fi and entertainment.
Last week, Sun Country announced that it now offers nonstop service from the Twin Cities to nine new destinations, including John Wayne Airport in California, George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Texas, and Glacier Park International Airport in Montana. Connection destinations from these airports include Orlando, Florida and Cancun, Mexico.
The U.S. airline industry has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Sun Country officials say they are working to offer travelers low-cost vacation options when they are ready to travel again.
