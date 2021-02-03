MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — To add a little fun to your Super Bowl Sunday, we’ve created some bingo cards to play with your household or Zoom party.
Before you watch the game on CBS, download the bingo cards below. And don’t worry if you’re not a football fanatic – the cards are easy to follow and feature plenty of non-football squares.
We created six different cards you can download and print.
Click here to download cards 1 and 2
Click here to download cards 3 and 4
Click here to download cards 5 and 6
Each card is designed to be used throughout the game and halftime show.
For those unfamiliar with the traditional rules of bingo, they are simple. Just cross off five in a row (horizontal, vertical or diagonal) and yell “bingo!” and you’re the winner.
Keep the game going by playing by alternative rules, like CrissCross, Four Corners and Blackout Bingo.
To make things more interesting, come up with your own prizes.
There are six different cards so be sure to print all six, hand them to your party guests and have fun!
Super Bowl LV is set for Sunday, February 7 at 5:30 p.m. on CBS. Viewers can livestream the game through CBSSports.com as well.