MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Nearly 11 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, Minnesota has recorded nearly 464,000 total virus cases and has now administered over 580,000 vaccine doses.
In the Minnesota Department of Health’s update Wednesady, health officials reported 669 more cases and 24 more deaths. The state’s death toll is now at 6,234 — 63% of those deaths have occurred in long-term and assisted living facilities.
As vaccinations efforts continue to ramp up, MDH says 458,651 people have gotten at least one vaccine dose, with 122,597 people completing the two-dose vaccine series; 582,395 total vaccine doses have been administered.
In hospitals as of Monday, there are 77 patients with COVID-19 needing intensive care unit beds, with an additional 302 patients with the virus needing non-ICU beds. Over 24,000 people have been hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic began. About 5,000 of those hospitalizations were intensive care treatments.
The state’s latest positivity rate, a rolling seven-day average, has fallen to 4.3% as of Jan. 25 due to data lag. It’s the lowest positivity rate seen since July 1.
Over 3.2 million people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota.