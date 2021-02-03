MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in central Minnesota say a 65-year-old woman was hospitalized Wednesday morning after her car careened through several backyards in Willmar, bursting through fences before slamming into a garage.
Police say the crash happened around 8:24 a.m. in Willmar, in a residential neighborhood just off a main commercial street. Only the driver was hurt.
According to investigators, the car exited the carwash at Walt’s gas station on First Street South and then accelerated through several backyards on the 1100 block of Southwest Third Street. The car plowed through two fences, hit a shed and came to rest after crashing into a garage with an unoccupied car inside.
Emergency crews brought the driver to a local emergency room for an evaluation. It was not said whether or not the woman, of New London, suffered a medical event that led to the crash.