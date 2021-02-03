MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Former coach for the Minnesota Twins and St. Paul Saints Wayne “Twig” Terwilliger has died at the age of 95.

Terwilliger got his start in professional baseball in 1949 when he signed on to play for the Chicago Cubs’ AAA team.

For the next decade, he played for such teams as the Brooklyn Dodgers, the New York Giants, and the Kansas City Athletics. For a time, he played AAA with the St. Paul Saints.

Following his big league career, he joined the Twins club as first base coach in 1986 and stayed with the team through 1994, including the World Series championships in 1987 and 1991.

From 1995 through 2002, he was manager with the St. Paul Saints.

He died Wednesday in Weatherford, Texas, a western suburb of Fort Worth.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Wayne “Twig” Terwilliger. He was a beloved member of the Twins Family from 1986 – 1994 and will be missed. pic.twitter.com/44tl2DHsMg — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) February 3, 2021