MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After 35 years as a Minneapolis police officer, Charlie Adams is now the inspector of the 4th Precinct.

It’s a homecoming of sorts.

Adams grew up on the north side and is now in command of the officers who walk the beat in this predominately Black community.

It’s a role he’s taking head on, in a community he knows inside and out.

Adams is already a leader, a coach, and a community advocate.

He’s looking forward to continuing that work as he tries to mend the relationship between his officers and the community they serve.

“I probably spent most of my life in north Minneapolis,” said Adams.

As a child growing up in north Minneapolis, Charlie Adams spent most of his time hanging out at a community center called The Way.

Now he is the new inspector for Minneapolis Police’s 4th Precinct, working in the same building he use to play in as a kid.

“I really haven’t felt like I left home, but I’m happy being able to take over the leadership of the 4th Precinct,” Adams said.

Adams grew up in the housing projects not far from the fourth precinct.

His path to policing began and remains his effort to change a system from within.

“My goal was to come on the police department and do the best I could do for myself, for the community, most definitely,” said Adams.

Community is what Adams is all about.

He’s been defensive coordinator for North High’s football team for the past several years. Giving back to the youth in the community has been his focus since he joined the department.

“That’s my goal, to make sure that we get those kids who understand what it is to be in the city and how important it is to be a police officer in the city, because you give back that way,” Adams said.

And the community expects big things from Adams. The violence is what many hope he can quiet.

“I can’t stop the violence, but hopefully I can unite our community where we can work towards that goal of reducing violence,” said Adams.

Adams believes community and police working together can make the difference.

“We have to really get back to community, and that’s what we don’t have. I know we have the older, our civil rights folks who constantly preach community, but I think the younger generation’s gotta understand that we gotta get back to that village,” Adams said.

A village that nurtures its young, protects its elders and provides housing and employment opportunities is what Adams hopes to nurture during his time as inspector.

“My message is, hey, we need to knock this off. We need to just have an environment where we can all thrive in and feel safe,” said Adams.

Being safe comes with accountability.

For the officers he commands as well as for the community he loves and serves.

“We’re going to hold you accountable. We really are and especially over here. I mean, I’m over here to make sure that our community is safe. I’m not saying I have all the answers to the problems, but I’m most definitely going to have support when I have to – if you do something wrong and you go to jail, community is going to support what we’ve done,” Adams said.

Adams’ son and daughter followed him into policing.

His son, a former Minneapolis cop, is now head of security for the Twins.

His daughter works for the Hennepin County Sheriff’s’ Office.