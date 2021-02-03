MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a man was shot Wednesday evening in St. Cloud.
Officers were called to the area of 25th Avenue South and 1st Street South at about 6:29 p.m. on reports of gunfire. They arrived to find no one at the scene, but they did find what appeared to be evidence of a shooting.
Police were notified soon after that a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound showed up at St. Cloud Hospital. Investigators were able to connect the victim to the crime scene.
The victim and shooter are believed to know one another, so police say there is no threat to the public. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200, or call the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301. Tips can also be submitted on their website.