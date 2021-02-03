MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The biggest football day of the year can’t escape the new rules of the pandemic.

There are now guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on safe ways to enjoy the Super Bowl. They include hosting virtual gatherings, sharing appetizer and snack recipes with friends, and starting a text group to chat during the game.

Some Minnesota restaurants, bars and even bowling alleys are preparing for safe celebrations, hoping people will come out to support. Mike Van Wie of Apple Valley is game.

“Better than having 10 or 12 people in one living room, sitting on the same couch,” Van Wie said.

Muddy Cow, a bar and restaurant in Shakopee, is gearing up extra food specials to help try to reach its 50% capacity limit. Nick Seawall is the manager.

“We have 32 different TVs to look at, so if we can spread [customers] out even farther, we’ll definitely spread them out farther,” Seawall said.

Or maybe in this unconventional year, you’re looking for a more unconventional viewing option. Cedarvale Lanes, a bowling alley in Eagan, is offering a $10 all-you-can-bowl special during the game. The venue is allowed 25% capacity. It’s also been staggering its league schedules during the pandemic. During group events, manager Troy Canfield says they make sure to distance.

“We put them on, instead of on two lanes, we’ll put them on four lanes and spread them out further,” Canfield said.

Tom Van Wie, who lives in Amery, Wisconsin, says no to all of it. He’ll be staying home to watch the Super Bowl with just his wife.

“It’s so important to me to get past this [pandemic],” Van Wie said. “Don’t give up now. Don’t stop doing what you’re doing because it’ll be OK in six months.”

Some local restaurants are offering Super Bowl take-out meal kits to enjoy at home.