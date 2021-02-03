MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Thousands of Minnesotans will soon be vaccinated for COVID-19 inside the Minneapolis Convention Center. Ballroom A will be the newest vaccination site for people 65 and older, among others.

Starting Thursday, an additional 9,500 Minnesotans will be vaccinated in that room over the next three days.

The Minneapolis Convention Center is the 10th site added to the state health department’s pilot program. The location is invite-only for people over 65, educators and child care workers.

If you were pulled from the waitlist this week to be vaccinated, you should have already received your invitation Wednesday morning. If you didn’t get one, stay patient and know that you could still get a call this week if they have extra doses.

Vault Health is putting on this vaccination site, so your emailed invitation will be coming from them.

The 10th vaccination site for the @mnhealth pilot program opens THURSDAY at the Minneapolis Convention Center.

9,500 vaccines will be administered over 3 days every week.

This is invite only from the lottery waitlist of people 65+, teachers & child care workers #wcco pic.twitter.com/cptzqFACU8 — Marielle Mohs (@MarielleMohs) February 3, 2021

This will remain a site each weekend going forward.

Duluth’s site will start next weekend.

Appointments begin at 8 a.m. Thursday. When you get there you’ll park in the underground Convention Center lot on Second Avenue, across from the roundabout main entrance. After you’re vaccinated you’ll get a voucher to exit the ramp for free.

It’s also a heated lot, which will help this weekend for the extreme drop in temperature.