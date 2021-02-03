MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One man is dead after a house fire late Tuesday night in north Minneapolis. Firefighters braved the flames to save two others.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded just before 11 p.m. to a home on the 1700 block of 26th Avenue North. Neighbors had called to report the fire.
When firefighters arrived at the home, they found flames in a second-floor bedroom. Firefighters pulled one man from that room but found another who was already dead. A third man was found near the front door.
One of the two survivors was brought to a local hospital for smoke inhalation. The name of the deceased has not been released.
“It’s always tough on our crews,” said deputy fire chief Kathleen Mullen. “They never think about the saves that they made, they’re thinking about the person that they were unable to help.”
This marks the third fatal fire in Minneapolis this year. This fire remains under investigation.