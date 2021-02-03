MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The coldest air of the season is about to descend on Minnesota.
Meteorologist Riley O’Connor says temperatures will plunge Friday in the wake of a storm system. Weekend temperatures will struggle to climb above zero. On Sunday, the forecasted high is 4 below.
According to the National Weather Service, the weekend freeze will be accompanied by dangerously cold wind chills. In some areas, where overnight temperatures will bottom out around negative 20, it’ll feel like 40 below.
RELATED: Download The WCCO Weather App
The coldest days are expected to be Sunday and Monday. Temperatures are expected to climb back into the single digits Tuesday.
Ahead of the cold, a winter storm will cut across Minnesota. The storm will push into the state from the south on Thursday morning, bringing heavy snow along the Iowa border and to the southeastern corner of the state. Lighter snow is expected in the Twin Cities and beyond.
Blizzard warnings have been issued for northern Iowa, and such conditions are possible Thursday in Minnesota, along the Interstate 90 corridor, near Albert Lea, forecasters say. As for snow totals, around 3 inches could stack up in southeastern Minnesota while the Twin Cities won’t likely see more than an inch and-a-half of accumulation.
Trailing the storm will be strong winds from the northwest. Gusts up to 40 mph are expected Thursday afternoon. Blowing snow threatens to make travel hazardous, even in areas that only get a dusting of fresh snow.