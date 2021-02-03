(MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NHL announced Wednesday evening that Minnesota Wild games will be postponed at least until Feb. 9.
The move comes after five more Wild players joined Marcus Foligno on the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Johansson and Jared Spurgeon will be unavailable to the team until they come off the list.
The NHL says the Wild’s training facilities will also be closed until further notice. The Wild’s next scheduled game was Thursday night at the Colorado Avalanche.