MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A former pet of music icon Prince has passed away.
Officials at Paisley Park — Prince’s former headquarters and home, and current museum — say Divinity the dove passed away Tuesday at the unusually-advanced age of 28.
Divinity lived at Paisley Park since the 1990s, and was one of several doves Prince kept at his Chanhassen property. Alan Seiffert, Paisley Park’s executive director, says Divinity greeted visitors since the building was opened up to the public as a museum in 2016.
“She was one of the enduring links to Prince for thousands of fans,” Seiffert said. “She will be missed.”
Mitch Maguire, who serves as Paisley Park’s legacy preservationist, says “a new generation of doves” will soon call the museum home.
Prince, a north Minneapolis native, began building Paisley Park just as he was becoming a global superstar in 1985. It was completed in 1987, and served as his recording and production studio, and eventually his full-time home. The building also housed two concert venues, which he used to rehearse for tours, film music videos and stage hundreds of concerts for fans throughout the years.
Prince was found dead from an accidental opioid overdose in one of Paisley Park’s elevators in April of 2016. He was 57.