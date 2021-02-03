CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins are reportedly bringing back designated hitter Nelson Cruz for at least one more season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports that the 40-year-old free agent is coming back after he and the team agreed to a one-year contract worth $13 million.

It means Cruz will be entering his third year with the reigning AL Central champions. He was a big reason for the team’s success, batting .308 with 57 home runs in his two years with the team.

