MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some Twin Cities arts and entertainment destinations are preparing to reopen, and some have already done so.
The grand halls at the American Swedish institute in south Minneapolis have been closed nine of the past 12 months, but the creative juices are flowing again with a new exhibit opening Saturday. The “Papier” installation at ASI was constructed in a COVID-friendly manner, and it will be enjoyed the same way with limited capacity and timed, pre-registered entry. There are also virtual tours online.
“It’s a nice little escape,” said Erin Stromgren, ASI’s exhibitions manager. “You can reserve a spot, and in a way it’s almost like you have the place to yourself because we’re limiting entry.”
ASI is operating at 25% capacity, and they are scheduling things three weeks out, so plan ahead, or be spontaneous. Its gift shop and café will also be open this weekend.
Better to plan ahead at the Minneapolis Institute of Art in south Minneapolis. Since reopening last week at 25% capacity, its free tickets are booking out a week or two in advance.
Playtime is back on at the Minnesota Children’s Museum in downtown St. Paul. Visits are limited to two hours, and advanced tickets are needed.
And it’s not just museums. The best of Broadway is returning to Minnesota stages. Hennepin Theatre Trust says “Hamilton” will take the stage in July, and Disney’s “Frozen” is back on the docket for October.