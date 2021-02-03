MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspected carjacker who took his own life last Friday in northern Minnesota has been identified, as well as the sheriff’s deputy who opened fire while tracking the suspect down.
The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said the armed man stole a car from a woman and her 16-year-old son in Pike Lake. They said he drove to Saginaw Union Station before getting out and running.
Initially, the sheriff’s office said a deputy used deadly force while using a canine to track the man in a wooded area. However, last Saturday, the medical examiner said 34-year-old Scott Michael Jordon of Duluth died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The woman and her son were not injured.
On Wednesday, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension identified Jason Kuhnly as the deputy who fired his service weapon. Kuhnly, a seven-year veteran with the department, is on standard administrative leave.
The BCA is still investigating.