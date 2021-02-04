MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man was hospitalized following a fire late Wednesday night in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews responded shortly before midnight to a fire at a home on the 3400 block of Columbus Avenue, in the city’s Powderhorn neighborhood.
While battling the flames, crews searched the home and found a man inside. They carried him out the front door and performed CPR in him outside. An ambulance brought the man to a local hospital for treatment.
This is the second house fire in Minneapolis this week. A house fire Tuesday night on the city’s north side left one man dead and another injured. So far this year, the city has counted three fire fatalities.
The cause of this most recent fire is under investigation.