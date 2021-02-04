MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The head of the Minneapolis Police Department says the need for new officers is at a critical point. Chief Medaria Arradondo says recruiting more officers for the department is critical because it’s significantly short staffed.
Arradondo told the Minneapolis City Council that the number of active sworn officers has declined at an accelerated rate in the last quarter of 2020 and into this year.
In his pitch for the council to approve millions for recruitment efforts, Arradondo said that there are just 642 active officers right now — 200 fewer than at this same time in 2019.
He says this poses operational challenges.
“We are dealing with some unprecedented times right now in terms of our staffing, so I think it’s important that we have as many tools as possible to make sure that we’re getting to that level of staffing that we need to in order to properly serve our communities,” he said.
Arradondo made those comments ahead of the council’s vote to approve $6.27 million for additional recruitment and training program costs.
Council members unanimously approved the funding and also said the chief’s staffing plan was a sound approach.