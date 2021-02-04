MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League’s Board of Directors approved plans for the state tournament season Thursday.
The exact proposed schedule, with locations, is as follows:
- Alpine Skiing: March 10 at Giants Ridge Golf and Ski Resort.
- Nordic Skiing: March 12, tentatively planned for Giants Ridge Golf and Ski Resort.
- Dance: March 12 and 13 at Edina High School.
- Boys Swimming and Diving: March 18-20 at the University of Minnesota’s Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.
- Gymnastics: March 26 and 27 at Champlin Park High School.
- Wrestling: March 25-27, venue to be determined.
- Hockey: March 26-27 and March 30-April 3 at Xcel Energy Center.
- Basketball: Quarterfinal play at regional sites on March 30 and 31. Semifinals and championship games at Target Center from April 6-10.
“The approved concepts focused on providing championships that maintain health and safety, provide spectator access, demonstrate financial responsibility and create memorable tournament experiences,” the league said in a statement.
Full information about the proposed state tournament plans can be found on the MSHSL website.
After an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz paused high school sports late last year, MSHSL sports resumed practice in early January. Competition began later that month.