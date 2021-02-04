MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A University of Minnesota infectious disease expert says he supports the idea of delaying the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to get more people vaccinated.
Dr. Michael Osterholm spoke before the Minnesota House Health Committee yesterday when he made comments on the vaccine process. Osterholm was also chosen to be part of President Joe Biden’s coronavirus task force.
The debate whether or not to just give patients once vaccine dose to get them out more quickly has been tossed around by scientists. On Wednesday, Olsterholm voiced his support for this idea to get more people 65 and up vaccinated as the virus continues to claim thousands of lives everyday in the U.S.
Osterholm said it would involve getting more seniors vaccinated with their first dose and then possibly postponing the second dose until later this Spring or in the early summer. Osterholm said he believes the data will show that even one dose can offer “remarkable” protection.
This debate is due to the vaccine shortage.
The FDA said that Moderna’s first dose can give around 80% protection; Pfizer’s around 52%.
In the U.K., government officials have delayed some second shots to get more people their first dose.