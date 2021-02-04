MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — St. Paul police are asking the public’s help in finding a therapy dog who was inside a car that was stolen Tuesday evening.
According to the St. Paul Police Department, a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with Texas plates reading MZZ-500 was taken from outside the Poke House & Tea Bar at 1570 Randolph Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
The missing dog is a Havanese or Lhasa apso.
“The dog’s owner desperately wants her companion back,” police said in a statement. “We want to find the person or people who took her.”
Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5573.