MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect and accomplice have been arrested after a man was shot in St. Cloud Wednesday evening.
Officers were called to the area of 25th Avenue South and First Street South at about 6:29 p.m. on reports of gunfire. They arrived to find no one at the scene, but they did find what appeared to be evidence of a shooting.
Police were notified soon after that a man suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound showed up at St. Cloud Hospital. Investigators were able to connect the victim to the crime scene.
According to police, the identities of both a suspect and accomplice were discovered over the course of the investigation. Just before midnight, officers located a vehicle believed to be occupied by both suspect and accomplice.
Police pulled the vehicle over and three people were taken into custody without incident. The suspect and accomplice are both from St. Cloud, ages 21 and 26 respectively. They are being held on pending charges in connection to the shooting.
A 17-year-old boy, who is from California, was carrying a handgun prior to the arrest, and is being held on a weapons violation. He will be transferred to a juvenile detention facility.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with additional information on this shooting is asked to call St. Cloud Police at 320-251-1200, or call the Tri-County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-255-1301. Tips can also be submitted on their website.