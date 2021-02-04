This recipe comes from Rachael Perron of Kowalski’s Markets.

Super Guac

Makes about two cups

Ingredients

2 ripe jumbo avocados

1-2 cloves garlic, minced (to taste)

1 small jalapeño pepper, minced

– small handful fresh cilantro, finely chopped

– diced red onion, to taste (optional)

– Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, to taste

– kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

Instructions

Cut avocados in half; remove pits and discard. Scoop flesh from avocados into a medium glass bowl. Mash with a pastry cutter or fork; stir in onion, garlic, jalapeño and cilantro. Sprinkle with lime juice and season with salt and pepper; stir. Serve immediately with warm tortilla chips.

PRO TIP: Use the right tool for the job!

Use a pastry cutter to make fast work of mashing the avocados – no need to cut it before putting it in the bowl!

PRO TIP: Don’t measure!

Keep the measuring cups and spoons in the cabinet. For 2 avocados you want about 1 jalapeno, 1-2 cloves garlic and a handful of cilantro. Add onion if desired. Season to your preference with fresh lime juice, salt, and pepper. Taste as you go.

PRO TIP: Prevent browning!

When it comes to preventing browning, there are lots of tricks out there, the best one I’ve found is to stir in just a bit of sour cream. It’s almost imperceptible but does add nice creaminess. If you don’t want the dairy, the most critical thing is to keep air off the guac. Press plastic wrap over every square millimeter of surface area.

PRO TIP: Lighten it up!

Yes, guac has good fat in it, but it also has a lot of calories. Lighten it up by cutting it with pico de gallo – use a 1:1 ratio or even just enough guac to hold the drained pico together. Other mix-ins like corn, black beans, green onion do the same thing.

PRO TIP: Warm your chips!

Toast your chips for an authentic restaurant experience – use your air fryer, convection oven or regular oven. Just 1-3 minutes, you’ll hear them start to sizzle! Once you try this, you’ll never go back to eating chips straight from the bag!