MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A record-breaking debut season and an All-Pro nod weren’t enough to earn Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson the NFL’s Rookie of the Year award.
That honor went to Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert. The Chargers announced Herbert’s win Thursday.
Jefferson finished his inaugural campaign with 88 catches, 1,400 yards and seven touchdowns. In addition to breaking Hall of Famer Randy Moss’ franchise records for catches and yards by a rookie, Jefferson broke Anquan Boldin’s league record for rookie yardage in the Super Bowl era.
The 21-year-old receiver was named Second Team All-Pro by The Associated Press. He was the only rookie to make the All-Pro team.
Herbert, meanwhile, completed nearly 67% of his passes for 4,336 yards, 31 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He added five rushing touchdowns. His passing touchdowns and total touchdowns are the most ever for a rookie QB, and his yardage is the second-most in a debut season in league history.
The other nominees were Jacksonville Jaguars running back James Robinson, Indianapolis Colts running back Johnathan Taylor and Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young.