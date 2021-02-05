BUFFALO, Minn. (WCCO) — With single digits and below zero temperatures heading our way, HVAC companies are preparing for some busy days ahead.

“We’re preparing extra crews for the weekend,” said Mike DeZiel of DeZiel Heating and Air Conditioning in Buffalo. “There is not going to be a lot of sleeping going on in this company this weekend.”

At DeZiel, single digit and subzero temperatures means all hands on deck- as problems are bound to pop up.

“We all remember to change the oil in our cars all the time. Furnaces and air conditioners need attention as well,” said Mike.

An old furnace filter is a common problem that can shut down a furnace, but it’s also an easy fix.

“If the filter is clogged the furnace can’t breathe and it shuts down. It’s going to hurt the heat exchanger,” said Jeff Axelson, install manager.

Axelson will also spend the days ahead looking at exhaust pipes if the weather gets cold enough.

“What happens is the exhaust steam comes out and there can be ice buildup overnight that seals it off. Therefore there is no heat when you wake up in the morning,” said Axelson, adding that a screwdriver can clear up that ice.

Maintenance check-ups during the year can help avoid a frigid wake up call. For Jeff, the rewarding part is returning warmth to families dealing with the cold.

“I’ve been doing it for 20 years. I love it,” said Axelson.

Axelson said a well-maintained furnace should last between 12 to 15 years.