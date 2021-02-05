MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A western Wisconsin tradition will go on mostly as planned, despite the cold weekend weather ahead.
The Hudson Hot Air Affair, which is in its 32nd year, is this weekend.
Because of COVID-19, pilots will be flying solo this year, with no passengers. About 20 hot air balloons will launch from different sites around Hudson on Saturday and Sunday at 8 a.m. Because of the bitter cold weather, Saturday Night’s drive-thru Balloon blow and candle stick was canceled.
However, other events will continue as planned.
For more information, click here.