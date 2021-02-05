Closings:Some schools and organizations are closed as bitter cold blasts the area.
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Fire, Local TV, Pearl Lake, Stearns County Sheriff's Office

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A truck caught fire on a lake in central Minnesota Wednesday evening, but no one was hurt.

According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, a Kimball man was trying to remove his fish house from Pearl Lake in Maine Prairie Township when he noticed a small fire under his pickup truck’s engine compartment.

The man tried to put the fire out by throwing snow on it. He left to get a fire extinguisher, and when he came back the truck was fully aflame.

The Kimball Fire Department responded around 8 p.m. and extinguished the fire.