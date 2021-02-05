MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office says that a driver managed to escape unscathed after their pickup truck went through the ice on South Long Lake.
The incident happened at about 5 p.m. Friday.
The 2016 Chevrolet pickup went through the ice near an area that was marked with thin ice signs.
The driver, a 46-year-old from Spicer, did not sustain injuries in the incident.
The boat access area near the east side of Long Lake remains closed.
