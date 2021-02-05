CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Car Theft, Local TV, St. Paul News, Stolen Dog

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A therapy dog who was inside a car that was stolen from St. Paul Tuesday evening has been reunited with her owner.

According to the St. Paul Police Department, the dog, a Havanese or Lhasa apso named Miracle, was inside a black 2020 Hyundai Elantra with Texas plates reading MZZ-500 that was taken from outside the Poke House & Tea Bar at 1570 Randolph Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Friday a woman brought Miracle to the owner’s home, returned the dog and walked away.

The stolen car has not yet been found.

Anyone with information is asked to call 651-266-5573.