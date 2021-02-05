The St. Paul Farmers’ Market shared these recipes with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Teriyaki Steak on a Stick

Ingredients:

1⁄2 cup soy sauce

1⁄4 cup olive oil

1⁄4 cup water

2 tablespoons molasses

2 teaspoons mustard powder

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1⁄2 teaspoon garlic powder

1⁄2 teaspoon onion powder

2 lbs. flank steak, cut into thin strips *

32 wooden skewers (8 inch) soaked in water

(* denotes ingredients available at Winter Farmers’ Market)

Directions:

• In a large resealable bag, combine the soy sauce, olive oil, water, molasses, mustard powder, ginger, garlic powder and onion powder. Seal and shake the bag to mix ingredients together. Add steak strips to the bag and seal. Refrigerate for at least 8 hours to marinate.

• Preheat the oven’s broiler. Thread meat onto skewers and place on a broiling rack.

• Broil the steak for 3 to 4 minutes on each side. Arrange on a platter to serve.

• Note: This recipe can also be made on the grill with the same amount of cooking time.

Keto Taquito

Ingredients:

2 tbsp. olive oil 1 medium onion, finely chopped *

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp. ground cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

3 c. fully cooked, shredded pork *, (chicken *, or beef * are good too)

2/3 c. red enchilada sauce

3 tbsp. chopped cilantro *, (and a little more for garnish)

1 dash of salt (salt to taste)

Cheese: 2 c. shredded cheddar * AND 2 c. shredded Tilsit * OR 4 c shredded cave-aged cheese *

Sour cream, for dipping

Salsa, also for dipping *

(* denotes Farmers’ Market ingredients, availability based on seasonality)

Directions:

• Preheat oven to 375° and line two baking sheets with parchment paper. In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat oil. Add onion, sauté until slightly soft, 3 minutes. Add garlic and spices and cook until fragrant, 1 to 2 minutes more. Add pork and enchilada sauce, then bring mixture to a simmer. Stir in cilantro, season with salt, and remove from heat.

• Make taquito shells: In a medium bowl, mix together cheeses. Divide mixture into twelve 3 1⁄2″ piles on prepared baking sheet. Bake until cheese is melty and slightly golden around the edges, about 10 minutes. Let cool 2 to 4 minutes, then peel shells off parchment. Add a small pile of chicken or meat to each and roll tightly. Repeat until all taquitos are made.

• Garnish with cilantro and serve with salsa and sour cream, for dipping.

Carrot Pancakes

Ingredients:

1 pound carrots, grated *

1 clove garlic, minced *

4 eggs *

1⁄4 cup all-purpose flour

1⁄4 cup bread crumbs

1⁄2 tsp salt

1 pinch ground black pepper

2 tbsp olive oil

(* denotes Farmers’ Market ingredients, availability based on seasonality)

Directions:

• In a medium size mixing bowl, combine grated carrots, garlic, eggs, flour, bread crumbs, salt & black pepper; mix well.

• Heat oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat. Make the mixture into patties, and fry until golden brown on each side.

Air Fry Fry

Ingredients:

1 lb. potatoes *

1 tbsp olive oil Salt and Pepper

(* denotes ingredients available at Winter Farmers’ Market)

Directions:

• Cut potatoes into desired fry size & shape. (Don’t cut your fries too thick, they won’t cook as well).

• Cover potatoes with water and let soak for 30 minutes. Drain and pat dry with paper towels. • Preheat Air Fryer to 400 • Coat the fries with olive oil

• Arrange potatoes in the fry basket. Cook, tossing every 5 min, until golden brown, 15-20 min.

• Salt and Pepper to taste.