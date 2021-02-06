MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesota health officials on Saturday reported another 1,030 cases of COVID-19 and 17 deaths. The state has now administered more than 670,000 vaccine doses.
New data from the Minnesota Department of Health brings the state’s total case count to 467,217 and 6,289 deaths. Most of those who have died – 63% – have been residents of long-term care facilities. Of the deaths reported Saturday, seven took place in an assisted living facility, while 10 took place in a private residence. All victims were above the age of 70.
The state is working to vaccinate seniors and those in long-term care; a total of 673,586 doses have now been administered in Minnesota; 525,236 people have received one vaccine dose, while 147,321 people have completed the vaccine series. MDH says 25.2 % of Minnesotans 65 and older have at least one vaccine dose, while 10.2% of those ages 50-64 have had at least one shot.
RELATED: 2 Minnesota Nurses Chosen For Free Tickets To Super Bowl
Since the pandemic began last March, 24,686 people have been hospitalized due to the virus. Of those, 5,098 have been in the ICU.
The state has processed over 34,000 COVID tests in the last 24 hours. More than 3.3 million Minnesotans have been tested.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- Lower Sioux Indian Community To Get Ancestral Land Back From Minnesota, MN Historical Society
- 'This Pillow Fight Just Got Very Real': David Hogg Starting Pillow Company To Rival MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
- You'll Be Stuck Inside Awhile, So Check Out WCCO Reporters' Top Streaming Recommendations
- Stimulus Check Latest: Help Is Nearing. What's The Timeline For Next Economic Relief Payment?