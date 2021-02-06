MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Veterinarians are reminding people to keep their pets warm during our frigid cold streak.
Animal Humane Society says you shouldn’t keep pets outside for too long.
Keep bathroom breaks and walks short.
Also, you can use booties on your dogs paws to protect them from the cold and from salt used to melt ice. It’s not a bad idea to give smaller dogs a coat or jacket.
You should bring outdoor pets inside the house or garage, and give them thick bedding. Plus, keep an eye out for signs of frost bite.
