CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Brooklyn Center News, Brooklyn Center Police, Local TV, Stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man died after a stabbing in Brooklyn Center.

Brooklyn Center officers responded to the 5500 block of Humboldt Avenue just after 12:30 Saturday morning. Officers found the man in a vehicle with a stab wound to his chest.

He was taken to the hospital but later died.

A woman, who was in a long-term relationship with the victim, is in custody. Police say they were not living together, and she was trying to get him out of the house at the time of the stabbing.