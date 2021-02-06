MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police say a man died after a stabbing in Brooklyn Center.
Brooklyn Center officers responded to the 5500 block of Humboldt Avenue just after 12:30 Saturday morning. Officers found the man in a vehicle with a stab wound to his chest.
He was taken to the hospital but later died.
A woman, who was in a long-term relationship with the victim, is in custody. Police say they were not living together, and she was trying to get him out of the house at the time of the stabbing.
