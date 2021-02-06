MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Chanhassen woman is now making a mask connected to her role in the iconic film, “The Sound of Music.”
Debbie Turner was seven years old when she played Marta in the film. Fans of the movie remember all kinds of details, including the pattern of the drapes in the 1965 film.
For years, Turner scoured the country for the fabric and finally found it. When the pandemic began, she started using the material to make masks.
“It’s mind blowing to me quite honestly,” she said. “I put it up on my Facebook page just to see. I have a Debbie Turner Marta from Sound of Music Facebook page and it took off. I think I had like 15,000 hits in a day.”
Turner makes scarves and pillows from the material as well. Though she is not currently in the film industry, she still stays in touch with her “The Sound of Music” family.
To see her masks, click here.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- Lower Sioux Indian Community To Get Ancestral Land Back From Minnesota, MN Historical Society
- 'This Pillow Fight Just Got Very Real': David Hogg Starting Pillow Company To Rival MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
- You'll Be Stuck Inside Awhile, So Check Out WCCO Reporters' Top Streaming Recommendations
- Stimulus Check Latest: Help Is Nearing. What's The Timeline For Next Economic Relief Payment?