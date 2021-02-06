MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – An AMBER Alert has been issued after a 1-year-old boy went missing in a carjacking incident in north Minneapolis.
The car – described as a white 2005 Grand Cherokee with Minnesota registration CRY 661 – was stolen from 4214 Humboldt Avenue north at 12:17 p.m. The boy was in the back seat.
The child’s name is Da’Merion Ni’Mer White. He was last seen wearing a red and blue hat, black jacket, camo pants and black boots.
Police say the mother started the car, buckled the boy in, and then ran back inside the residence because she forgot something. When she came outside, the car was gone.
In most instances, officials say when a child is in a car, the suspect ditches it with the child inside. Due to the subzero temperatures, police have assigned all available resources to find him.
Police are asking anyone who has seen the car to please come forward. The photo below is a reference picture for the car.
At this point, the suspect is described as a man in black clothing who was walking along the road.
John Elder, Director of Police Information says there have been 401 cars stolen since the start of the year. There have been several other instances when a car has been stolen with a child inside.
More On WCCO.com:
-
- Lower Sioux Indian Community To Get Ancestral Land Back From Minnesota, MN Historical Society
- 'This Pillow Fight Just Got Very Real': David Hogg Starting Pillow Company To Rival MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell
- You'll Be Stuck Inside Awhile, So Check Out WCCO Reporters' Top Streaming Recommendations
- Stimulus Check Latest: Help Is Nearing. What's The Timeline For Next Economic Relief Payment?