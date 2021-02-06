MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – If you’re still unsure about what cook for your Super Bowl Sunday, Stu, king of the barbecue, has a chili recipe for you!
Ingredients:
- 1 pound very lean ground beef
- 2 raw bratwurst – remove casing first
- 1/2 of each – sweet onion, green bell pepper, and a red bell pepper
- 1 jalapeño, no seeds
- 1 tsp. of each – Big Green Egg Ancho Chile Coffee rub, Nashville Hot, and Sweet and Smoky seasonings
- 2 Tbsp. chili powder
- 1/4 cup Big Green Egg Moppin Sauce and Vidalia Onion Sriracha BBQ sauce
- 2 cups – V8 or tomato juice
- 1/2 cup tomato sauce
- Optional: 1 can each of black beans and kidney beans, or your favorite bean (drained)
Directions:
- Put ground beef, bratwurst, onion, red bell pepper, green bell pepper and jalapeño in a Dutch oven.
- Place on 350 degree grill.
- Grill and mix occasionally, until veggies are tender and meat is fully cooked – about 25 minutes.
- Add the rest of the ingredients to the Dutch oven, mix to incorporate, then let simmer uncovered at 275 to 300 degrees for 30 to 60 minutes until bubbly, stirring occasionally.
- Enjoy!
