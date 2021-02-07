Menu
Firefighters Brave Subzero Temps To Battle Minnetonka House Fire
Extreme overnight cold hampered the effort to put out a house fire overnight in Minnetonka.
Bloomington Police: Woman Missing Since January Located
Bloomington police are looking for a woman they say has been missing for more than a week.
Minnesota Weather: Subzero Stretch Continues Sunday
It's a good day to stay in and watch the Super Bowl as Minnesota's stretch of subzero weather continues Sunday.
Keep Your Pet Safe During This Subzero Snap
Veterinarians are reminding people to keep their pets warm during our frigid cold streak.
How To Help The Unsheltered And Homeless During The Bitter Blast
YouthLink MN is a place of refuge for anyone ages 16 to 24 years old experiences homelessness or an unsafe home life in downtown Minneapolis.
Minnesota Weather: Subzero Low Temperatures To Last At Least 10 Days In The Metro
The Twin Cities are heading into the longest stretch of subzero low temperatures since 2014. The cold is here to stay, and is expected to last for at least the next 10 days.
There Are Some (Some!) Bright Sides To This Subzero Stretch
The below-zero drop in temperature gives the ice fishers the confidence to know the ice is thick and there’s no risk of breaking through.
Super Bowl LV Preview: Tom Brady-Patrick Mahomes 'The Type Of Matchup You Don't Get Every Day In The Ultimate Game,' Says NFL On CBS's Charles Davis
The Chiefs, behind Patrick Mahomes, are looking for their second consecutive Super Bowl title against the Buccaneers, led by six-time winner Tom Brady.
Juhasz, Patty Lead No. 11 Buckeye Women Past Gophers 83-59
Dorka Juhasz and Aaliyah Patty both had double-doubles and No. 11 Ohio State dominated the first and third quarters to roll to to a 83-59 win over Minnesota on Sunday.
CBS Sports Airing Seven Hours Of Pregame Coverage For Super Bowl LV Across TV, Streaming Platforms
CBS Sports has seven hours worth of pregame coverage beginning at 11:30 a.m. and leading up to kickoff at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday, February 7.
Thunder Score 83 In Half, Then Rally To Edge Wolves, 120-118
The Thunder looked poised to run away with the contest, opening the game on a 10-0 run before Minnesota guard Ricky Rubio hit a 14-footer two minutes into the first quarter.
Latest Headlines
For National Bagel Day, Jason DeRusha Lists His Top Bagel Spots In Minnesota
Craving a bagel on National Bagel Day?
Esquire Magazine Names The 1 Minnesota Restaurant That America ‘Can’t Afford To Lose’ Amid COVID
On Wednesday, Gov. Tim Walz is expected to announce a set of relaxed regulations for indoor dining in Minnesota. That being said, the restaurant industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.
List Of Restaurants Ready To Step In To Cook Your Thanksgiving Meal This Year
Thanksgiving is a few weeks away, and with COVID-19 cases still on the rise, it's likely most are going to opt for a smaller-scale Thanksgiving dinner in a much smaller gathering.
Election Day Food Deals, Freebies For Voters And Poll Workers In Minnesota
Election Day may be a stressful or emotional time for many, and a bunch of restaurants are stepping up with discounted or even free comfort food to help you cope.
List Of Restaurants, Brewpubs With Heated Patios
As fall creeps into winter and the COVID-19 pandemic continues to hold steady in Minnesota, many restaurants are retrofitting their offerings to make sure they can still serve you your favorite meals over the cold months.
Minneapolis Ranks 11th In Nation For Coffee; St. Paul Is 41st
The survey looked at everything from the number of coffee shops in the city to the average price for a pack of coffee. Seattle came out on top.
How Much Do We Owe In Student Debt? And How Did We Get Here?
Many Americans feel the burden of student debt. According the Federal Reserve Bank, it now totals $1.6 trillion. That’s behind mortgages, but ahead of total credit cards debt and car loans in the U.S.
Are We Not Using Our Masks Correctly?
Epidemiologist Dr. Michael Osterholm says wearing your face mask under your nose is "like fixing three of the five screen doors on your submarine."
2021 Super Bowl Score: Chiefs vs. Buccaneers Live Updates, Stream
February 7, 2021 at 6:59 pm