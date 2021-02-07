CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
By WCCO-TV
Filed Under:Bloomington Police Department, Local TV, Missing Person

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police are looking for a woman they say has been missing for more than a week.

The woman, who police identified only as Stephany, was last seen in Bloomington on Jan. 30. She was supposed to fly to Colorado on Jan. 31, police said, but did not get on that flight. Family and friends have been unable to contact her.

Stephany was wearing blue and white leggings and a black jacket with brown fur the last time she was seen.

(credit: Bloomington Police Department)

Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.