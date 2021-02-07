MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bloomington police are looking for a woman they say has been missing for more than a week.
The woman, who police identified only as Stephany, was last seen in Bloomington on Jan. 30. She was supposed to fly to Colorado on Jan. 31, police said, but did not get on that flight. Family and friends have been unable to contact her.
Stephany was last seen in Bloomington on 1/30/21. She was wearing blue & white leggings with a black jacket w/ brown fur. She was supposed to fly to Colorado on 1/31 but never made the flight. Her family and friends have not been able to contact her. If you see Stephany, call BPD pic.twitter.com/iTU6wnLxUf
— Bloomington Police (@BPD_MN) February 7, 2021
Stephany was wearing blue and white leggings and a black jacket with brown fur the last time she was seen.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Bloomington Police Department at 952-563-4900.
More On WCCO.com: