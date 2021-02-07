MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — On Sunday, Minnesota health officials reported 914 additional cases of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths.
The latest figures from the state’s Department of Health show 711,678 doses of the vaccine have been administered. The state’s total case count has reached 468,118 and 6,299 people have died from the virus. About 63% of deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.
As the state continues to ramp up vaccine efforts, 554,102 people have received their first dose, while 156,638 have had the full series.
Since the start of the pandemic, 24,745 people have been hospitalized, with 5,101 of those in the intensive care unit.
In the last 24 hours, the state processed 27,922 tests. More than 3.3 million Minnesotans have been tested.
