MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Little Falls are asking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Jeanine L. Greyblood, 37, was last seen on the 1000 block of Broadway West around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the Little Falls Police Department.

(credit: Little Falls Police Department)

Police say Greyblood walked away from a residence and was not dressed for the extreme cold. She was wearing a black shirt, grey pullover, black yoga pants and red boots approximately 8 inches tall when she was last seen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Little Falls Police Department at 320-616-5570.