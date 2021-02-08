MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The NHL announced Monday two additional Minnesota Wild games will be postponed because of the league’s COVID-19 protocols.
Last week, following a handful of Wild players being added to the league's COVID protocol list, the league announced all Wild games would be postponed until at least Feb. 9.
A day before that date, the NHL now says the team's Feb. 11 and Feb. 13 games, against St. Louis and Los Angeles, respectively, have also been postponed.
As of Monday morning, the team reported the following players were on the league's COVID list: Marcus Foligno, Nick Bjugstad, Nick Bonino, Joel Eriksson Ek, Marcus Johansson, Nico Sturm, Ian Cole, Jared Spurgeon and Brad Hunt.
“Just seeing what’s happened here, there definitely could be more,” Wild general manager Bill Guerin said Monday before the additional postponements. “It’s kind of creeping its way through the team.”
